Five students at Albemarle's Woodbrook Elementary test positive for COVID

Five students at Woodbrook Elementary School in Albemarle County have tested positive for coronavirus.
Principal Kristen Williams sent a message to parents Wednesday evening notifying them of the positive tests.
The students will be isolating at home for 10 days.
After one student tested positive, five other students were noted as being exposed outside of school. Four of those later tested positive.
Students and staff who attended four classes with those students are being quarantined, as well.
The test results came in shortly after the Albemarle school division announced the parameters that would cause a return to all-virtual classes. Tuesday was the last day of classes before the Thanksgiving holiday.
In-person classes for lower-grade Albemarle students started earlier this month.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard did not include the cases at Woodbrook on Thursday. As of Tuesday, the dashboard reported 14 staff, four contractors and two students had tested positive.
As of Thursday, the county had recorded 166.5 new cases per 100,000 residents, a metric in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s higher risk category. The positivity rate, however, was 1.4%, which is in the lowest risk category.
At the highest risk level, school leaders should limit in-person instruction to only students with disabilities, the Virginia Department of Health has said in its guidance to schools.
