Five students at Albemarle's Woodbrook Elementary test positive for COVID

Five students at Woodbrook Elementary School in Albemarle County have tested positive for coronavirus.

Principal Kristen Williams sent a message to parents Wednesday evening notifying them of the positive tests.

The students will be isolating at home for 10 days.

After one student tested positive, five other students were noted as being exposed outside of school. Four of those later tested positive.

Students and staff who attended four classes with those students are being quarantined, as well.

The test results came in shortly after the Albemarle school division announced the parameters that would cause a return to all-virtual classes. Tuesday was the last day of classes before the Thanksgiving holiday.

In-person classes for lower-grade Albemarle students started earlier this month.