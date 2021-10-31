Five candidates vying for three seats on Charlottesville School Board

“It is critically important that CCS does not lose sight of what the NYT article reported,” Larson-Torres wrote. “Every student should receive the support and instruction that they need to thrive and be successful. CCS can continue this work by removing barriers to access and truly meeting and seeing each student where he or she is.”

She added that in a potential second term, she would prioritize the identification and removal of barriers to achievement and opportunity and advocate for excellent literacy instruction as well as supporting a budget that prioritizes instruction and programs that benefit our students equitably.

Bennett said that she would want to know what equity means to people of color and how she can support the work they are already doing to achieve it.

She has said that she will hold regular listening sessions to hear from the community about the schools. Investing in preschool also is a priority for Bennett. To address the achievement gaps among different student groups, she said she would support culturally relevant teaching and expand more academic counseling starting in sixth grade.