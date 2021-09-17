First phase of city schools reconfiguration to cost $75 million

That would bring in about $12 million a year, City Manager Chip Boyles said Wednesday.

“If we are able to get that and pass it in our community, that changes everything,” Boyles said.

Councilors said they could only see the West Main project continuing if the sales tax is approved. Councilor Lloyd Snook said he was convinced that there was not a good path forward that includes the West Main project or the Seventh Street parking garage.

“Unless we get that other money from the ability to impose extra sales tax, there are a whole lot of things we're not going to be able to do,” he said.

Walker and Buford were constructed in 1966. The 55-year-old buildings consume more energy than typical, have noisy HVAC units and leak moisture, dirt and pollen, according to VMDO.

The idea of reconfiguring the schools has swirled around since 2007 as an answer to growth and as a way to improve student outcomes. Officials have said this most recent effort is aimed at addressing longstanding equity concerns about the buildings.

The project has never gotten as far as it is currently, with a design scheme and renderings.