Finalists for new PVCC president announced

Four college administrators from across the country are in the running to lead the Piedmont Virginia Community College.

The finalists will visit PVCC next month for interviews and open forums with staff, students and faculty. Interviews will be held the weeks of April 4 and April 11, according to a news release from PVCC.

A search committee with the Virginia Community College System picked the four finalists from among 96 candidates. Frank Friedman, the current president, is retiring at the end of this school year after more than two decades at the helm.

The finalists are Julie Leidig of Centreville, Virginia; Jean Runyon of Fort Collins, Colorado; Walt Tobin of Columbia, South Carolina; and Patrick Tompkins of Onancock, Virginia, according to the release.

Details on the forums will be announced before April 4. More information can be found at pvcc.edu. Those who attend the forums will have the opportunity to provide feedback to the College Board, which will recommend a candidate to the Virginia Community College System Chancellor, who will make the final decision.

PVCC said in the release that a new president will likely be announced in the coming months.

Leidig has been the provost of the Loudoun Campus at Northern Virginia Community College since 2010. Before Loudoun, she worked at community colleges in Texas.

Runyon is the campus vice president of Front Range Community College in Colorado and serves as the top executive of the Larimer campus. She’s been in that role since 2015. Previously, she worked at Anne Arundel Community College in a variety of roles.

Tobin currently is president of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College in South Carolina, which he has led since 2011. Before becoming president, he was the college’s vice president for academic affairs for nine years.

Tompkins currently works as a vice president at Eastern Shore Community College. Prior to starting that job in 2019, he worked at Thomas Nelson Community College in several roles. Before moving into administrative positions, he taught at John Tyler Community College for 20 years.

The next president should focus on increasing student success rates in terms of retention, completion, and/or transfer as well as student access to different courses, programs and services, among other priorities, according to the search committee.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.