Families and community members are invited to an ArtsFest in the West event to celebrate the arts in western Albemarle public schools – while also raising money to support those programs in the future.

All the proceeds from ArtsFest will support arts programming at western Albemarle schools including Murray, Meriwether Lewis, Crozet and Brownsville elementary schools; Henley Middle School and Western Albemarle High School. ArtsFest began a decade ago in 2013 and is currently organized by the nonprofit Arts in Western Education.

“ArtsFest was created to shine a light on the significance of programs of the arts, the contributions that the arts make to learning, and as an engaging way to connect with the community,” Jordan Zarwel, vice president and publicity chair of the nonprofit, said in a statement.

The event will include food, swing dancing lessons and activities for kids. Additionally, attendees will be able to bid on over 90 items in a silent auction, including works by local artists, custom instruments and resort stays, according to Albemarle County Public Schools.

Attendees can view an array of student artwork at the event, from photography to creative writing. Student jazz bands, orchestras and singers are also slated to perform throughout the evening.

“[ArtsFest] gives a spotlight to the arts while sharing with the community the immense talent and passion of these kids,” said Zarwel.

The event is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. in the cafeteria of Western Albemarle High School at 5941 Rockfish Gap Turnpike, Crozet. Admission is free.