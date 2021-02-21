Families Helping Families Fund launches to help Albemarle students

Basic needs that the fund could help with include food, transportation, study aids or furniture for online learning such as a desk.

“Our hope is that we’ll be working together with schools to provide programs, and so that money will go towards supporting the schools to be able to serve these kids,” Rojas said.

Rojas said they need families, educators and the community to tell them what the needs are in order to best direct the resources.

“So when we were thinking together about what are all the issues that everybody has, you can’t possibly know what they are,” she said. “That’s why we need more folks. We need folks from all different backgrounds to help discover what the needs are for our community, and also to get the word out so that people who need help would hear about this fund and know that we’re here to help.”

To get involved with the committee, email familieshf@gmail.com or call (434) 260-1079.

When the committee receives a request, Rojas said they’ll look at other available resources in the community that can help.

“So that may not be a monetary resource that we’re providing; it’s simply advising them of what’s here,” Rojas said.