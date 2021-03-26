Familiar face named acting schools superintendent in Charlottesville

“I can be of most service to our Charlottesville school division and our School Board by facilitating changes, tweaks and adjustments that we can make now in order to position everyone to serve our students the best as we transition to more face to face and look forward to the fall,” she said.

Atkins said leadership transitions like this are less about the person leaving and more about the work of the school system and continuity of that work.

“If I've been a good leader, then our school division will continue to thrive, our teachers will continue to have everything that they need, and our system will continue to advance and to move forward,” she said.

Atkins advised any new superintendent to get to know and understand the community.

“Charlottesville is unique,” she said. “You cannot describe it in words. … Charlottesville is the nexus of every beautiful thing that you can ever think of, and every challenging thing that you can think of. There's so much beauty. There's so much potential. There is so much value in Charlottesville city. If you handle that carefully, you will be successful. Handle it and appreciate it, and you will be successful.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.