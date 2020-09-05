Excitement, trepidation as schools prepare to enter online unknown

She’ll be working from home, so she can help Carter if needed. She’s unsure of how exactly Tuesday and online classes will go.

“That he’s going to stay on track,” is a big concern this school year, she said. “ … It’s just the whole virtual learning.”

Turner, who is starting his second school year at Buford, said the emphasis during the first week of classes will be building relationships with students rather than diving straight into curriculum as they work to get students back into the routine of a regular school day.

“True learning doesn’t occur without relationships,” he said. “… You don’t want the first day of school where they start to learn about slope.”

All students and school staff at Buford will start their day with a class known as Strive, which serves as an advisory block for students. The goal of Strive is for students to have at least one adult that they’ve connected with.

During the first week, Turner said he’ll be watching for technology connectivity issues and that every student logs into Canvas, the learning management system where classes will be held for all of the city schools.