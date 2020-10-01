Enrollment in Charlottesville City Schools drops by 191

Any plan for reopening would require four weeks to implement starting after the board approves a plan and families are surveyed. That timeline would allow time for division staff to process the forms, group students by the preferred instructional model and plan for bus routes.

In the meantime, Powell is working with building administrations on a COVID-19 operations prep checklist to ensure the buildings are ready when or if in-person classes begin. So far, the division has been able to implement the five mitigation strategies recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include a mask requirement, social distancing, hand hygiene, new cleaning protocols, and cleaning high-touch areas.

Board members asked about plans to bring back students with the most needs for in-person classes.

“I know it’s not perfect, but I think as we move forward and see what the committee is recommending, we will try to get the students who have disabilities, but there’s no set plan for it,” said Beth Baptist, who is heading the committee. “But we do want the students who need us the most to get back to us as quickly as possible.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.