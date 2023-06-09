As more people worry about the symptoms of carrying long COVID in the wake of the pandemic, doctors at the University of Virginia say it’s important to know the difference between long COVID and other conditions that share similar symptoms.

People experiencing fatigue, brain fog and increased heart rate might have Long COVID, where COVID-19 symptoms continue or increase after an initial infection. But for women in their 40s or 50s, there might be a second explanation for their symptoms: perimenopause.

That is, the span of time leading up to menopause where the ovaries gradually produce fewer hormones and eggs.

Long COVID can exacerbate and lengthen symptoms of perimenopause, said JoAnn Pinkerton, the University of Virginia Health division director of midlife health, at a UVa Health briefing Friday. And while perimenopause is often misdiagnosed as long COVID, the two might affect each other.

“When a woman comes in and has had COVID, and has symptoms of menstrual irregularity — hot flashes and night sweats — is it related to the changes from COVID? Is it related to perimenopause?” asked Pinkerton, who is also the executive director emeritus of the North American Menopause Society. “What we think may actually be happening is that it may be a combination of both.”

Pinkerton explained that the inflammation associated with COVID, and the chronic inflammation associated with long COVID, can cause disturbances in ovarian hormone production. This disturbance is distinct from similar illnesses such as the flu, which do not affect the ovaries to the same degree.

“An ovary that's already starting to go into perimenopause is more sensitive, sensitive to stress, sensitive to having an illness like COVID,” Pinkerton said. As a result, long COVID might bring on symptoms of menopause for older women more quickly, or increase the severity and length of those menopausal symptoms.

But perimenopause might also be misdiagnosed as long Covid, as symptoms can overlap. Pinkerton cited a study published in the Climacteric Journal at the International Menopause Society, where 84% of surveyed perimenopausal women exhibiting symptoms of long COVID for more than six months were not asked by their doctors if they might be perimenopausal, she said.

“This is a really hard time for women,” Pinkerton said. “To think that [perimenopause] might come on earlier or go a bit longer is a concern, particularly if it's not recognized by the doctors they're going to see.”

The problem, Pinkerton said, is that menopause is defined as 12 months without a period. If a woman is still having periods, sleep disturbances, fatigue or mood changes might not be labeled as symptoms of perimenopause, considered a result of Long COVID instead.

“Perimenopause is kind of a hidden time for women,” Pinkerton said. “They don't know what's going on, they haven't started skipping their periods yet, and yet they're having all these changes and they don't understand it.”

That means they could miss out on hormone therapy that can lessen the impacts of menopause, such as risk of heart disease and osteoporosis as well as cognitive and sexual changes — and may help with COVID too, Pinkerton said.

One positive has come of the research studying the ties between the two conditions, though: It has brought attention to perimenopause, Pinkerton said. With limited literature on menopause, studying the effects of COVID on the ovaries may lead to a better understanding of menopause and perimenopause, for women’s health care providers and general practitioners alike.

“It may help us bring a better understanding to what causes ovarian failure,” Pinkerton said. “What speeds it up, and maybe what slows it down.”