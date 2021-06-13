Dispute brewing over anti-bias lessons at Albemarle middle school

Mierzejewski added that he and other parents want positive change and do not want discrimination.

“The mechanisms to get there are what we need to now discuss and agree to,” he said.

Mechanisms he would support include those that respect parental rights, provide teachers with the proper training and time and offer a safe learning environment. He said natural conversations about race, bias and other topics most likely will come up in other subjects, and that’s fine, as long as teachers are properly trained.

“But there has to be a place for every student's voice to be included,” Mierzejewski said. “And that includes, as an example, someone who believes that there are only two genders, male or female. That is a belief system that my child subscribes to, and that he should not feel intimidated, unsafe, or discriminated against because of that belief and position.”

His son has experienced discrimination in the school, he said, declining to provide further details.

His wife, Marie Mierzejewski, said at the May 27 board meeting that as a Catholic, the message to her son has been to keep his head down and shut up because his opinions aren’t welcomed in the school.