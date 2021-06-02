Design process for city schools reconfiguration project kicks off

Kristen Hill, a community engagement specialist with VMDO, said they first want to hear about what options they should explore and why before refining designs in July and August.

The goal, Knox said, is to have plans ready for broader community feedback by the start of the school year in August. That way the design team can take advantage of back-to-school events to hear from as many people as possible.

“I think the first day of school on the 25th of August should be a huge day of celebration in our community,” Knox said. “We’re finally back from the pandemic, and it’s a point where I think the work of the community design team needs to take advantage of that celebration and say, ‘Hey, let’s look forward to what we can be. Here’s all the work we’ve done over the summer, and here’s all the different ways that we could possibly look at reconfiguration.’”

VMDO’s outreach plan includes several options for community members to get involved in the project with the community design team as the most time intensive, according to the presentation. People who can’t attend each design meeting can be part of the Think Tank, attending meetings when they can or when there’s a topic of interest.

Any plans will be presented first to the design team in public meetings.