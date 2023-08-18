More than 100 local nonprofit groups will be dividing more than $770,000 in grant money thanks to the Bama Works Fund.

“We are really excited to have the support of the Bama Grant,” Kala Somerville, executive director of Computers4Kids, told The Daily Progress.

Somerville said her group was awarded $10,000 this year. That money will help support Charlottesville-based Computers4Kids’ science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, mentoring program, she said.

“Students that come through our program get matched one to one with adult mentors,” Somerville said, “and together they develop one complex technology project while developing the youth STEM skills and building their social capital.”

Computers4Kids’ mission is to prepare children for a bright future by integrating mentoring and technology into their lives. That mission is brought to life by “empowering youth from low-income households with STEM skills through evidence-based mentoring programs,” according to Somerville.

“I think one thing that’s nice about our program is that it brings the community together, oftentimes it brings communities that would otherwise not have an opportunity to work together together,” Somerville said. “Because of the support from foundations like the Bama Fund it allows us to continue to provide those services to our young people.”

Thousands of students have “bridged the digital divide” through the Computers4Kids program, according to the group.

And that’s exactly the kind of work the Bama Works Fund is looking to support, organizers said.

“That’s the hope that it’s really helping the community and bridging the gap in the community,” Chaquita Venable, donor relations manager with the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, which administers the fund, told The Daily Progress.

Computers4Kids is one of 106 nonprofit groups that were awarded a total of $773,800 by the Bama Works Fund, a group established by hometown legends the Dave Matthews Band in 1999. Since it was founded, the Bama Works Fund has awarded more than 2,800 grants to nonprofit organizations in the Charlottesville area, totaling more than $28 million.

The Community Climate Collaborative, also based in Charlottesville, was awarded $10,000, just like Computers4Kids. The group has already started to put the money into action, according to Executive Director Susan Kruse.

“The funds from this year’s Bama Works grant are really supporting our youth leadership program,” she told The Daily Progress. “We’re going to be using them to really implement our summer youth engagement program, and we’ve got teen interns over the summer and they are helping to elevate climate issues in the community and helping to add the youth voice to solutions for climate in Charlottesville.”

The mission of the Community Climate Collaborative is to catalyze climate action, according to the organization. It aims to do this at a local level in Charlottesville through programs and advocacy with efforts to “elevate the climate leadership” in Virginia.

Much like Computers4Kids, the Community Climate Collaborative is focused on building a better community for the younger generation — with the younger generation’s help.

“Teens learn about policy advocacy, fundraising and help to research grant opportunities for youth work, they will do communications-based work, and then we usually have a community partner that we work with,” Kruse said.

Since its inception, the Bama Works Fund has operated under the philosophy that meaningful and long-lasting change begins in the community, the group said in a statement announcing the most recent round of grant recipients.

“The commitment of the Dave Matthews Band to this region is remarkable,” Brennan Gould, president and CEO of the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, said in that statement. “So many individuals have been positively impacted by this grant program and we are deeply grateful for the critically important work of the organizations that will benefit from these grant awards.”

The Bama Works Fund awards grants twice a year.

The current application period opened on July 1 with a deadline of Sept. 1.