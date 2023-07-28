"Our prime purpose in this life is to help others.” That’s according to Tenzin Gyatso, the longest-reigning and oldest-living Dalai Lama.

This weekend, the University of Virginia is opening its doors to young leaders from across the globe who are making that commitment to that prime purpose, whether it’s helping survivors of violence-based trauma, reducing global unemployment through remote training and increasing well-being through friendship networks for immigrants.

The Dalai Lama Fellows Contemplative Leadership Assembly will bring together fellows from this year's and previous years’ programs to network and engage in group activities over the weekend.

Roughly 60 leaders from more than 20 different countries will converge on the school to present projects focused on social change that they’ve cultivated within their communities. And with the help of the Dalai Lama Fellows program, the projects will continue to develop, organizers said.

“In the Dalai Lama's vision for this program there's a hope to unify inner work and development with outer engagement, believing that both mutually enhance the other,” Aneel Chima, associate executive director of the UVa Contemplative Sciences Center, told The Daily Progress. “In a phrase, what we often talk about is going inward to engage outward and engaging outward to grow inward.”

UVa is hosting the assembly Friday through Monday at the Contemplative Sciences Center. It is the first in-person assembly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dalai Lama Fellows is a leadership development program that integrates social-emotional skills with social change projects.

Each fellow works on a “compassion-in-action project,” according to the organization. Projects are based in a community in which fellows have strong relationships.

“Truly, the projects we're looking for are really one that they have some real positive impact on the community that they're working in, said Anthony DeMauro, associate director of Dalai Lama Fellows. “Part of our understanding of how you have a positive impact on the community is a deep relationship with that community.”

Projects are commissioned all over the world, including India, Nigeria, Germany and the United States.

One of the Dalai Lama’s vision for the fellowship is spreading opportunities across the globe, DeMauro said.

“His [the Dalai Lama’s] intention was really to make sure we're selecting fellows from the continent of Africa, continent of South America, Middle East, essentially the global south, where these opportunities may not be as readily available, and so we've really tried to stay true to that vision throughout each cohort that we select,” DeMauro said.

The Dalai Lama fellowship was founded in 2010 and is supported by Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama.

Dalai Lamas are the supposed manifestations of the bodhisattva of compassion. A bodhisattva in Buddhism is a person on the path toward awakening.

The fellowship is part of a “tri-university partnership” with University of Virginia Contemplative Sciences Center, Stanford University Stanford Flourishing Project and the University of Colorado Boulder Renée Crown Wellness Institute.

“Two of our primary foundation donors are Hemera Foundation and Marisla Foundation. Those are two of the larger benefactors for our work and then we have a number of different individuals as well who are contributing to it,” DeMauro said.

Lodging, meals, activities and travel expenses come at no cost to the fellows attending the assembly, according to DeMauro and Chima. The fellowship program also requires no out-of-pocket expenses.

“We fund all expenses related to the assembly, to the fellowship itself, to the coaching and mentorship and to the training,” Chima said.

Fellows are expected to focus on an online curriculum, group learning and project implementation after the assembly, according to the organization. They are also planned to engage in coaching and mentoring.

Topics such as mindful awareness, emotional intelligence, navigating uncertainty and storytelling, are included in the curriculum's learning modules.

Fellows will present their projects on Sunday. The next day, they will engage in the “Head, Heart, Hands” curriculum and other group activities.

“At the heart of this whole endeavor is the desire in a phrase to create flourishing for all, individually and communally. That's what we're trying to do. To unify the inner work and inner development necessary to build the capacities to do that change making,” Chima said.