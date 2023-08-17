“I always had that dream that I want to work in the villages in my home state, but when I got there I started developing this fear of ‘Can I really sustain in this kind of work?’” Shrutika Silswal told The Daily Progress. “Do I have that kind of resilience within me?”

Back in India, Silswal is the head of programs at the Simple Education Foundation, an organization that supports more than 200 schoolchildren across five government schools in the Tehri Garhwal district of the hill state of Uttarakhand.

“If we look at the population of the country, around 70% of the children in India, they are going to these schools,” she said, “but if we look at the condition of these schools, it’s not really good with infrastructure, with the kind of learning that’s happening inside and even just how much attention and focus these schools are getting.”

Silswal is currently working on another program that will support more than 100 schools in Uttarakhand. Combined, those programs will help children in the region have age-appropriate academic and social-emotional skills.

Silswal was named a Dalai Lama Fellow in July of 2022 and shortlisted for the Commonwealth Youth Awards a year later. One could imagine she’d be on top of the world.

But when you dedicate yourself to helping others, you often learn you aren’t helping yourself.

But Silswal has managed to find ways to cope, and a big pat of that has been finding a community of other young leaders through the Dalai Lama Fellows.

Roughly 60 fellows from more than 20 different countries assembled last month at the University of Virginia’s Contemplative Sciences Center.

The center only recently assumed responsibility for the program, founded by Tenzin Gyatso, the longest-reigning and oldest-living Dalai Lama, in 2010 to support emerging social innovators such as Silswal.

But on top of teaching fellows how to care for their communities, the program also teaches them how to care for themselves.

“Our Fellows learn practices for cultivating emotional intelligence, self-care, resilience, empathy, deep listening, and communication skills in order to foster systems for human and planetary flourishing for generations to come,” the fellowship said in a statement.

Silswal said the immediate benefit of the assembly, the first in-person one since the pandemic, was the sense of community.

“There are times when all of us are going through the course and we are like, ‘Oh, we are so tired,’ and it just feels good,” Silswal said. “It’s when you’re not the only one who’s feeling bad, but you have others around you and all of us are healing together, really taking care and holding each other together, so there’s a lot of sense of community and unity that I really feel in this space.”

But fellows also engage in coaching and mentoring to hone their skills and center themselves in their work outside of the Contemplative Sciences Center.

“I think what has helped is the coaching that we’ve received from our social innovation coaches, which was a very hands-on perspective that was like: This is a problem, this a strategy I’m working on, this is a partnership I’m working on, how do I go about it,” Silswal said. “Then our contemplative coaches, where we would really think about what our needs are.”

Other fellows agreed.

“When you have programs like this that help us stay in touch and we’re able to speak our mind and say, ‘This is challenging and I can’t handle it and I don’t know how to handle it,’ and there is people who can listen and perhaps guide you on to how to manage the situation, it’s a very big blessing for us as leaders and even for myself,” Stephen Ogweno told The Daily Progress.

Ogweno is the founder and CEO of Stowelink Inc., which seeks to address the challenge of noncommunicable diseases through toolkits and programs, innovating in health tech and participating in research and advocacy across 10 countries.

“I run a foundation that is nine years in the works that focuses on chronic disease education, awareness and improving access to diagnostics,” Ogweno said. “A lot of the people in Kenya and in the East African region, even here in the U.S., die because they don’t detect these diseases earlier.”

Like Silswal, Ogweno said what he learned at UVa will help him navigate through his challenging work back home.

“I hate conflict, I hate arguments, but when you’re in a position of leadership, these conversations are inevitable,” Ogweno said. “So how do you approach them and how do you engage in those conversations without going with the mindset of I want to win the argument, but rather I want us to come to an agreement? This program really helped me to tap into that side of being more courageous to handle conflicts.”

Now a member of the “lifelong fellow” community, Silswal said there is much she learned that she will carry with her through work and life. Top of mind was something that the Dalai Lama would likely admire: love.

“Through the fellowship there is so much that I have received and learned,” Silswal said. “I think one is just love for myself in the small things.”