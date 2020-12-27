Cybersecurity program coming to Louisa County High School

“The relevancy and meaningfulness of it is so great that we're excited to be able to bring this to Louisa and really move forward with it,” Hester said.

Straley said the funding gives the division the opportunity to create a program that they hope will better students’ lives.

“I think that's what this is all about, and that's what education is all about.” he said. “So we're excited about this opportunity.”

Bouwens said they are planning to launch the program next year. Over the next two years, the U.S. Department of Education will work with the districts in the project to refine and improve their programs.

The $100,000 will go toward buying equipment for the program, including server racks; creating a network for students to store their data and course content; and creating the curriculum. The budget submitted for the application isn’t set in stone, so there is flexibility in how the money can be spent.

Hester said the news about the recent hack of the federal government, as well as how life moved online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, highlights the importance of the cybersecurity field.