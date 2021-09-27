Crozet redistricting committee to kick off work Tuesday

The committee will hold its first virtual work session Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Additional work sessions are scheduled for Oct. 12, Oct. 26 and Nov. 16, all starting at 6 p.m. Meetings can be viewed at streaming.k12albemarle.org/ACPS/publicmeeting.html.

Virtual public meetings to hear community input will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 and Nov. 9.

Committee members will review data and redistricting options before making a recommendation to schools Superintendent Matt Haas at their last work session. Haas will then present to the School Board. The redistricting proposal will be subject to a public hearing before the board makes a final decision.

The new attendance areas for the two schools should serve the district for at least three to five years with a goal of five to seven, according to an outline of the redistricting study. The committee members also could consider allowing Brownsville students to remain at the school even if their attendance zone changes.

Applications for the committee exceeded the available spots, said Patrick McLaughlin, chief chief of strategic planning.