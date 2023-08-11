A Crozet coffee house and store are working together to offer a discount-for-donation trade-off to help local schools prepare for the upcoming start of classes.

Mudhouse Specialty Coffee Roasters and Bluebird Company plan to collect school supplies this weekend.

The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday and Sunday at the two establishment’s Crozet locations, according to a joint statement released earlier in the week.

“On those days, there are two ways to receive 15% off your Mudhouse order — show a receipt from the mobile book trailer or bring a school supply donation,” that statement reads.

Offers are not combinable and are only for one-time use, the two businesses said.

Collected books will be donated to the Free Book Bus, which will be on site over the weekend. School supplies, meanwhile, will be donated to local schools.

Mudhouse is a Charlottesville-based coffee-making and -selling enterprise founded more than 30 years ago. Today, it operates multiple coffee shops in the Charlottesville area as well as a roastery and an experimental coffee farm in Panama.

Bluebird Company is a Crozet-based retailer, bringing together the owners of Bluebird Bookstop and Fancy & Nell, which describes itself as a “community-minded retail partnership” and “one-stop shopping destination.”

The Charlottesville-based Free Book Bus was founded in 2018 and has provided more than 39,000 books to families since that time. Its goal is to help children and young adults with less access to books build their own home library.