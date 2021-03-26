COVID case numbers rise among Albemarle students two weeks into Stage Four

Western Albemarle High School has had the most cases, at 11, while Woodbrook Elementary has had 10. Monticello and Albemarle High schools each have had seven cases.

Contact tracing through the Blue Ridge Health District has shown that most students who tested positive were exposed to the virus in their own home or community, not in school, Giaramita said.

“When you look at why that's been the case, and why we've had that kind of success in limiting transmission, it has to be because of the good mitigation strategies,” Giaramita said. “I think they clearly are working, and the data supports that.”

Presumably, if the mitigation measures weren’t working, the division would see more outbreaks as students test positive after having to quarantine because of exposure at school. An outbreak is defined as two or more people testing positive because of exposure in a common setting, such as at school or work.

Currently, there are no active outbreaks in the county school system, according to the division’s dashboard. The Blue Ridge Health District, whose service area includes but also extends beyond Albemarle, has reported four outbreaks in K-12 schools since the academic year began.