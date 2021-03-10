County schools plan to replace resource officers with safety coaches

The school safety coaches would be paid for by $286,375 in new funding since the division won’t be transferring $264,592 to the Albemarle County Police Department for five school resource officers.

In addition to building relationships with students, the coaches would have a range of responsibilities in the schools, from conducting Title IX investigations to inspecting campuses for compliance with safety codes.

Coaches would have to complete several trainings before they start work, such as on mental health first aid, culturally responsive student interactions and crisis intervention and de-escalation.

Also before next school year, the division is planning to create and publish an operational handbook for the new program.

“So that it’s very transparent as to exactly what the role of our student safety coaches in our buildings is about,” Kirst said.

Some of the goals of the school safety coach proposal are to help improve school climate and reform school discipline, Kirst said.

“We’re going to do this through a really concentrated focus on mental health, de-escalation and restorative justice,” he said, adding the coaches will also help to maintain the safety and security of students, school staff and the property.