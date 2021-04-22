County schools plan to increase raise for classified staff

Also last month, board member Kate Acuff and others said they wanted division staff to review the adopted market of school divisions, which is used as a gauge for compensation comparisons and to guide raise recommendations. At previous meetings, Acuff and others have suggested the current market isn’t an adequate metric given the demographic changes and growth in the county schools.

“So what I'm hearing is you would like us to target divisions that look more similar to [the county] in terms of student enrollment and the work they're doing,” said Lorna Gerome, director of human resources for the county.

The current market basket of 26 school divisions was established in 2000 and last evaluated in 2017, which resulted in a change in the salary scale for teachers.

The board’s goal is to be at the 50th percentile for classified staff and at the 75th percentile of the adopted market for teachers, a target that has been in place since 2005.

“My input would be: I would like to not be behind the City of Charlottesville with our compensation,” Haas said.