County schools honing COVID protocols ahead of in-person classes

Gomez said the school nurses will be responsible for helping to identify the close contacts for school-based employees who test positive. Two people in the county’s human resources department work with those who work in departments rather than schools such as building services or nutrition.

Gomez said division staff can start the contact tracing process because they usually hear from the employee about their diagnosis before the health department gets that information.

“We start by talking to the employee and walking through the steps of the employee’s day while at school during the period of time that the employee was considered contagious, so that is 48 hours before the onset of symptoms,” Gomez said. “Prior to the new guidance, we were seeing if they were within six feet of anybody for 15 or more consecutive minutes. Now that it's changed, we're going to have to change as we walk through their day to record all the interactions that employee had, and then try to add up to see if they were closer than six feet for 15 or more minutes over a 24 hour period.”

If a student contracts the virus, Gomez said she thinks they’ll talk to the teacher to determine the close contacts.