County schools discuss plans for further reopening

A move to stage Four for Albemarle County schools is not “a foregone conclusion,” schools Superintendent Matt Haas said Thursday, but division staff are putting together a team to draft more detailed plans for a potential shift to that stage, which would give all students the option of some in-person classes.

Haas and schools staff discussed the planning process with School Board members Thursday during their monthly business meeting. Breaking from a previous timeline, division staff proposed pushing back the decision for the third quarter to mid-January in order to allow more time for planning.

After a brief discussion about that change, board members decided to stick with the proposed timeline, meaning that Haas will make a recommendation Jan. 14 and the board will decide Jan. 21.

“I think that's to make sure that we are doing the very best job that we can; that's why the timetable was changed,” board chairman Graham Paige said.

Stage Four wouldn't start until early February under that timeline.