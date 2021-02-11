County School Board pushes back start of Stage Four to allow staff to be vaccinated

“I think that everyone is going to be mad at the solution,” board member David Oberg said. “I suspect this is not gonna make anybody happy, which kind of tells me it's probably the right one.”

Board members said several times in the discussion that they appreciated the hard work of teachers and employees this school year.

“I hope it’s never the message that we don’t appreciate the work that they are doing,” Board Vice-Chairwoman Katrina Callsen said.

Nearly 27% of teachers in the Albemarle County school division asked to continue working remotely if in-person classes expand, and about three-fourths of those requests were granted.

The data was provided ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

Teachers would have two days at their school to prepare for in-person learning and some students would start classes by Feb. 24 as part of a soft start to the stage, under Haas' initial recommendation. All those who have opted for the hybrid model would start by March 1.

However, board members could still adjust that timeline. At previous meetings, some board members have said they preferred waiting until all employees working in-person have the chance to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine before starting Stage Four.