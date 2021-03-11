Councilors have reservations over school division funding request

That was echoed by Payne and other councilors who acknowledged the acute and long-term needs of students.

“I think we just have to bake in, as was mentioned earlier, some of the impacts from the pandemic on students,” Payne said. “There's no way to avoid that. It's going to require investments and it's going to have impacts on students’ entire educational career.”

Larson-Torres said the new spending items in the request were added with the students and equity in mind.

“I think we really did work hard to establish those positions and invest in things that we thought would make the biggest impact on our students coming back this next year, especially after the year that we've all had,” she said.

Atkins said the funding request was built based on not requesting additional funding from the council for fiscal year 2022 and to respond to the needs of students and employees. The division received a windfall of federal stimulus money in January.

Atkins said the division was planning to be frugal in the use of federal CARES Act dollars.

“And use them in a way that responded to an immediate need, understanding that in future budgets we would have to reconcile that,” she said.

The City Council will adopt a final budget next month.

