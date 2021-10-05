Councilors ‘all in’ for city schools’ $75 million reconfiguration

“We’re all in for the schools,” Snook said. “… I’m all in favor of it. Go for it.”

Walker said the project would be a big stretch and require hard work to get it across the finish line. She urged her fellow councilors to expand the real estate tax relief program so that individuals aren’t priced out of the city because of that tax increase.

“Because then the same kids and families who’ve been filling the schools in the past won’t be here, so it’ll be a totally different demographic,” she said.

She also encouraged the city to look at the school project holistically in terms of other needs in the community.

“If we’re not looking at this as a holistic approach, then the needs where the kids spend a lot of time too, at home and out in the community, if they are not met, the kids that are going to show up in those new buildings are not going to be prepared to learn no matter what building you design,” she said.