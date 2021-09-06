Cost estimates for city schools reconfiguration reviewed

That plan would cost an estimated $68.2 million if construction started this year and $73 million by the time the project begins in 2024. But, with alternative financing and a full renovation of the academic and arts building, the project could cost $64 million to $69.2 million.

“We’re meeting the charge of where we are supposed to be,” Knox said.

All cost estimations include construction, inflation over the next several years and 27.5% in soft expenses. Soft costs range from furniture and technology to fees and inspections.

As part of the presentation, Knox provided what he called “half-baked renderings.” They will get fleshed out some more before the community design team meets Sept. 14. The design team is made up of parents, teachers and elected officials, along with city and division administrators.

“We’re hoping that the renderings bring out and get more of that feeling, like this feels like a place I want to be,” Knox said.

The School Board and City Council will discuss the reconfiguration during a joint meeting Sept. 15, one of several public meetings scheduled over the next month.