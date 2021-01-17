Community survey released for Murray Elementary name review

The committee tasked with reviewing the name of Virginia L. Murray Elementary School wants to hear from the community about potential new monikers or keeping the current one.

Murray Elementary is the latest Albemarle County school to go through the name review process, which started in 2019 with Cale Elementary, which was renamed Mountain View Elementary.

In an online survey, school community members can suggest names, including Murray, and the committee will review the feedback at a virtual public meeting Feb. 10. Results of the survey will be released before that meeting.

The survey is available at survey.k12insight.com/r/jmyol1 and will be open for three weeks.

Following the meeting, the committee will select 10 potential names and then solicit feedback on those ideas. Eventually, they’ll narrow that group to three and then make a recommendation to schools Superintendent Matt Haas.

The school opened in 1960 for Black students in first through seventh grades and was desegregated five years later. Virginia Murray was a longtime Black educator in the school system and served as a demonstration teacher until 1931. She then was promoted to supervisor of elementary education, the first Black supervisor ever appointed in Albemarle County.