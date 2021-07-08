Community speaks up on draft policy for Albemarle transgender students

Seth Oldham, a parent of a nonbinary child and a transgender child, supported the policy and said it would help make the schools safe places.

“Since this started three years ago, things have not been easy, but my kids have delighted me as they have become their authentic selves and as they work through the challenges of adolescence,” he said.

Oldham said the policy would help to make school a place where his children can work through those challenges.

“I hope that you all will support it with all of the energy that you have and know that this really will make a really big difference in the lives of real people,” he said.

Because of a new state law, all school divisions must adopt policies for transgender students by the start of the 2021-22 school year. The Virginia Department of Education has provided model policies that school boards can adapt.

Following public comment, the board reviewed the draft policy that would ensure students can be addressed by the name and pronouns the student prefers; neither parental consent nor a legal name change would be required for that to occur. Additionally, gender-expansive students should be able to play on whichever sports teams and use the bathroom they prefer, per the draft policy.