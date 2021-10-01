Community input sought for Broadus Wood Elementary naming review

Wood was born in 1864 and was a local farmer and businessman, according to the division. He served on the Albemarle County School Board for 36 years and died in 1932.

“Broadus Wood was instrumental in arranging for the building of a school in Earlysville, served Albemarle County with distinction in a number of capacities and was a highly respected member of the community, both as an individual and as a businessman who worked to improve educational opportunities for all school children in Albemarle County,” the committee wrote in the survey.

Information about Wood can be shared with the committee through survey or via email at SchoolNamingReview@k12albemarle.org. School Board policy requires the committee to notify Wood’s family members as part of the program.

The survey is available at survey.k12insight.com/r/iTvKVI. For more information, go to k12albemarle.org/our-division/school-naming-review.

The committee’s co-chairs said in the release that they welcome any information from the public regarding the Wood family history or his descendants.