Community forums with finalists for PVCC president start next week

Starting April 5, community members will have the chance to meet with the candidates in the running to lead the Piedmont Virginia Community College.

The community forums are kicking off with Patrick Tompkins, who currently works as a vice president at Eastern Shore Community College. The forums will include representatives of businesses and organizations from throughout the Charlottesville area, according to a college news release.

The open forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 5 at the V. Earl Dickinson Building Main Stage Theatre on the main PVCC campus.

Tompkins is one of four finalists being considered to take over for Frank Friedman, who is retiring at the end of this school year after more than two decades at the helm. The others are Julie Leidig of Centreville, Virginia; Jean Runyon of Fort Collins, Colorado; and Walt Tobin of Columbia, South Carolina. More information about the candidates can be found at pvcc.edu/presidential-search-0.

Leidig’s forum will be April 7. Runyon’s will be April 12. Tobin’s will be April 14. All will be at the same time and location as the April 5 forum.

The PVCC board will include the candidates in closed session as part of their two-day campus visits. The finalist itinerary also includes a campus tour, separate forums with staff, students and faculty along with visits to the Thomas Jefferson Adult and Career Education offices and the Jefferson School.

Ultimately, the PVCC board will recommend a candidate to the Virginia Community College System Chancellor, who will make the final decision.