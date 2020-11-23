Committee will start Murray Elementary School naming review Tuesday

The fourth school name review in Albemarle County will begin Tuesday.

An advisory committee made up of 16 school and community members has been selected to review the name of Virginia L. Murray Elementary School. They’ll hold an organizational meeting Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The committee will hold two public meetings to solicit input on potential names for the school, though they can decide to keep the current name. If Murray is among the three finalists, the committee will have to examine her contributions to the community as well as determine if her personal and professional conduct exemplifies the School Board’s current values of excellence, young people, community, and respect, according to the board’s policy.

Following Tuesday’s meeting, the committee will release a survey where school community members can suggest names.

The school opened in 1960 for Black students in first through seventh grades and was desegregated five years later. Virginia Murray was a longtime Black educator in the school system and served as a demonstration teacher until 1931. She then was promoted to supervisor of elementary education, the first Black supervisor ever appointed in Albemarle County.

