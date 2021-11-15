Committee set to make redistricting recommendation for Crozet, Brownsville students

“Please don’t make us suddenly take away from our kids this opportunity to walk,” he said.

Reza Daugherty, another Brownsville parent, said that the walk to and from school goes through the Crozet Meadows Apartments, a community that’s restricted to senior citizens.

“Many of the residents wait on their porches so they can say hi to the walkers,” Daugherty said.

Daugherty’s wife, Katie, said the walk to and from school has been a good community building activity for those in Chesterfield Landing that gives everyone a chance to be out in nature and appreciate the beauty of Crozet.

“We haven’t seen a bear yet but have seen deer, which is really awesome,” she said.

Keith Finan said the redistricting scenarios involving Chesterfield Landing were unwelcome news.

“We basically feel blindsided by this,” Finan said. “It essentially threatens to disrupt our entire life plan, several years we have sacrificed for. We’ve made a whole constellation of decisions for our family based around putting three young children through Brownsville.”