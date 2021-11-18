Committee finalizes redistricting recommendation for Crozet, Brownsville

This school year, Brownsville has 736 students while Crozet has 310, not including preschoolers. The redistricting proposal would leave room for future growth at both schools, which serve an area that’s projected to grow by 7,945 people over the next 25 years, according to division documents.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, nearby Brownsville Elementary had nearly 900 students while the building’s capacity was 764. At Crozet, enrollment was up to 360 students, 30 more than the building’s capacity.

The redistricting plan would leave 517 students at Brownsville and put 529 at Crozet, but that’s based on current enrollment numbers and does not reflect future growth, according to a division news release.

The advisory committee made up of representatives from the Crozet and Brownsville communities along with other officials met several times in the last month to review data and figure out how to move students to Crozet. That effort included two public meetings and a survey.