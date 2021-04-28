City schools to review names of Clark, Venable elementaries first

Phase two will include historical research on the school namesakes and receiving community input through surveys and focus groups, said Monica Blair, a doctoral history student at UVa who is working with the committee.

“So, for instance, members of the Charlottesville 12 are important for this process, the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, other community partners like that, and certain parent boards at the schools,” Blair said. “We want to make sure we are trying to get the feedback of people who are really affected by these issues of equity in the naming of these schools.”

Following that process, the committee will make a recommendation to the School Board along with presenting the historical information and input. The third phase is gathering community input about a new name.

If the committee and School Board decides to rename Clark and Venable, Blair said they would go through the process of selecting new names before moving on to review other schools.

“For new names, we want to make sure that we do our due diligence on the new potential names,” Blair said. “So we want to make sure also that if we do decide to rename schools, that we make sure we really get broad community input and do historical research on whatever name we might choose going forward.”