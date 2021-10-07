City schools seeing some progress in meeting students' transportation needs

“When schools identify a student with clear attendance issues, we scramble our resources and we try to address each of those situations as best we can,” Powell said, adding that it seems as soon as one family’s situation is addressed, she hears about another. “... I believe there are students who are not attending school regularly because of a transportation issue — because the transportation they’ve been depending on is not available to them perhaps every day. I feel certain of that.”

Several families that have received division assistance so far this school year have since gotten a bus seat, Powell said.

Powell acknowledged that the current system with the shortage of drivers is “far from perfect” but people are doing the best they can.

Board chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres said that families who are struggling with transportation should contact their school since officials can’t address a problem they don’t know about.

“We need to know,” she said.