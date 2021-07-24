City schools reconfiguration project focused on prioritizing wants and needs

Over the course of several meetings this summer, community design team members have brainstormed what they want to see in the revamped Buford and Walker schools, worked through questions about construction timing and phasing and explored different options for the campuses, which opened in 1966.

During the recent meeting, the design team reviewed the cost estimates and project scopes at price points ranging from $50 million to $80 million — all of which was the most definitive information VMDO has been able to provide to the group so far.

The team, which includes teachers, parents, elected officials and staff members from the city and schools, will meet next in person Aug. 3 at Buford Middle School to continue to review the different options and build consensus. The meetings are open to the public.

“We all want the moon and stars for Buford and Walker and our students deserve the best, but as has become clear tonight, there are probably tough choices involved with that,” said Kristen Hill, a community engagement specialist with VMDO.

A tour of Walker is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 7.