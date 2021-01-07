City schools push back start of in-person classes to at least March 8

"I think there's a lot of confusion about what is permitted and not permitted given our vote," McKeever said near the end of the meeting, adding that she would like to see broader thinking about what's possible and what students need.

This school year, the board has not weighed in on every reopening decision. The division has provided in-person support for students in special education programs without explicit board approval. Additionally, the board has not discussed the status of winter sports, even as other school divisions have opted out of the season.

Bryson-Morsberger said the Feb. 22 date was arbitrary and wanted to see a focus on improving virtual learning for students right now.

“Because the date chasing is just creating more stress than there needs to be,” she said. “.... It would be a shame when we're this close to the vaccine, and we're in the middle of the surge for us to just make a decision because we're all getting COVID fatigue. I just think it's better if we really base it on what we know is coming.”

The School Board and division leadership have been using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indicators and metrics to evaluate the local case numbers and positivity rate. The metrics are used to gauge risk levels from lowest to highest risk of COVID transmission in the schools.