City schools outline plans for summer school, fall classes

“What I continue to hear is that we will still be wearing masks probably into 2022,” Baptist said. “We know that all of our students will not be vaccinated until the fall or even the winter, so I think we’ll be wearing [masks] and who knows, by that time, we as adults may need a booster. So, I anticipate that we'll be doing this continuing at least through the fall.”

Accommodating all the students back into the school buildings will most likely require changing the social distancing rules. Currently, all desks are separated by six feet. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month that schools could space students three feet apart as long as masks are required.

“We'll have to look at that and see what's happening with our numbers but, yes, we wouldn't be able to do exactly what we want to do if we kept it at six feet, I don't think,” Baptist said.

Board member Leah Puryear encouraged Otey and other division officials to be clear and transparent about what fall classes will look like.