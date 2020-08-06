City schools keep option of in-person learning open for special education students

Charlottesville school officials plan to closely monitor students in the special education program to gauge whether they need in-person help during the first quarter of the year when all classes will be online.
Division staff members detailed plans for special education, preschool, childcare, English Learners and school nutrition during Thursday’s School Board meeting, a week after board members unanimously voted to begin the year all-online on Sept. 8.
During public comment, parents and community members asked for more details about when in-person instruction could start, in-person options for certain students groups and resources to support virtual learning.
“Virtual school is not a reasonable or fair solution for PreK, special education and other vulnerable children,” said Julie Feldmeier, a parent in the city schools. “ … Why is the school system abdicating its fundamental responsibility to provide in-classroom learning to students who need it?”
The meeting was delayed slightly by a tornado warning, and power outages throughout the area affected some speakers.
For special education, any decision to provide in-person support will be made by parents and the students’ Individual Education Plan team. Any in-person instruction will abide by state and federal safety guidance and will be targeted for individual students, said Katrina Lee, the division’s supervisor of special education
Most of the division’s students in special education receive services for less than 50% of the school day. The division outlined five levels of support for students and is expecting that virtual special education will not be effective for a few students who will require face-to-face interventions.
“Numerous interventions will be tried and data collected on their individual effectiveness, and the IEP team will come together to identify needs for additional support,” said Rachel Rasnake, the division’s coordinator of special education and student services.
Tools to monitor progress include teacher feedback, observation checklists, rubrics and likert scales.
Rasnake and Lee emphasized the need to collaborate with families and hear from them in order to support students in the program and to address academic and social-emotional needs.
“We know we are going to have to heighten the level of services that we are providing due to the pandemic,” Lee said.
To help students with disabilities get started with virtual learning, the division expects students and families will need additional face-to-face sessions to begin working virtually and more training on how to navigate the online platforms such as Canvas, as well as required learning materials.
“Special education is not just academic,” Rasnake said. “It’s social, emotional, and behavioral and we are going to need to be creative about how we support those other needs for students.”
Additionally, special education teachers will be required to maintain close contact with students, families and general education instructors to ensure access to and completion of coursework, according to the presentation.
“We’ll work with our families for our students to have the best access they can for the school for the school year coming up because we’re not in emergency mode anymore,” Lee said. “ This is school in the fall.
Child Care
To assist families in need of childcare during the work day, the division plans to provide space in city school buildings to Brooks Family YMCA and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia.
Those groups have the capability to scale up their services to meet community childcare needs, according to a presentation.
The YMCA has already announced plans to open a virtual learning center for kindergartners through fifth-graders at the Brooks Family location.
Kim Powell, the division’s assistant superintendent for finance and operations, said Walker Upper Elementary will be open to the YMCA while Buford Middle School will be available to Boys and Girls Clubs for full-day programs, and the division will provide cleaning materials and custodial services.
Providing the space will allow the organizations to serve more students and follow safety guidelines including social distancing.
For both facilities, the priority will be for families in the city school system, Powell said. The cost of either program hasn’t been decided yet and is up to those partners.
“I just want to remind our parents in our community that we have to look at this through our lens of equity and not let the child care situation only go to those who can afford it,” Charlottesville School Board chairwoman Jennifer McKeever said.
Schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins said that the YMCA has indicated that they don’t want to turn any student away because of inability to pay. The Boys and Clubs, with a $35 annual membership, is one of the more affordable options in the area.
The division has identified 200 families who need childcare and staff members will reach out to those families to let them know about the resources.
Broadly, the division is grouping community partners into three categories: virtual learning or childcare centers, learning labs and community learning groups led by parents. All categories will receive division training, resource lists and an inventory of students’ needs. Additionally, they could request to become a meal drop-off site.
“Those foundational supports are available to all,” Powell said.
Denise Johnson, the division’s supervisor of equity, will be coordinating with interested community groups. The division also is planning to create a website about their needs and how those organizations and others can help.
Learning labs would include groups such as Abundant Life Ministries, City of Promise and Computers4Kids. That option might not be full day but use public or commercial facilities.
School Lunch
Meanwhile, the division is planning to continue distributing meals in the community, but the food will only be open to Charlottesville students. Previously, anyone 18 years old and younger could pick up free lunches.
The federal waivers that allowed the division to operate the emergency and summer feeding programs expire Sept. 1, according to Thursday’s presentation. Aug. 31 will be the last day of the current model of meal delivery.
Students will be issued ID cards with barcodes that will be scanned during meal pick-ups that will start Sept. 8. There won’t be a cash payment option and the scanning system will be connected to student meal accounts.
Families will need to put money in students’ accounts or complete an application for free or reduced-priced lunches unless the student attends Clark, Jackson-Via or Johnson elementaries where all students receive free breakfast and lunch through a federal program.
During the first quarter, the division is planning to distribute meals three times a week. The routes and meal sites have not been determined.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!