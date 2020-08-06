City schools keep option of in-person learning open for special education students

For both facilities, the priority will be for families in the city school system, Powell said. The cost of either program hasn’t been decided yet and is up to those partners.

“I just want to remind our parents in our community that we have to look at this through our lens of equity and not let the child care situation only go to those who can afford it,” Charlottesville School Board chairwoman Jennifer McKeever said.

Schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins said that the YMCA has indicated that they don’t want to turn any student away because of inability to pay. The Boys and Clubs, with a $35 annual membership, is one of the more affordable options in the area.

The division has identified 200 families who need childcare and staff members will reach out to those families to let them know about the resources.

Broadly, the division is grouping community partners into three categories: virtual learning or childcare centers, learning labs and community learning groups led by parents. All categories will receive division training, resource lists and an inventory of students’ needs. Additionally, they could request to become a meal drop-off site.

“Those foundational supports are available to all,” Powell said.