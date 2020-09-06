City schools form committee to advise on learning plans for coming quarters

As the Charlottesville school division prepares for a virtual start Tuesday, officials are starting to eye the next big decision — what will learning look like in the second quarter?

When the School Board decided in July to start with all-virtual classes for the first nine weeks, school officials didn’t outline a plan for the following quarters. Now, a community advisory committee made up of public health officials, medical professionals, teachers, parents and others will review local data about COVID-19, state and federal guidance and other factors, such as the division’s ability to transport students to school, in order to make a recommendation.

Schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins said at Thursday's School Board meeting that the committee could recommend continuing virtual learning or propose a hybrid model. The division had proposed two different hybrid options this summer — one with two days of in-person classes for all students and one with four days of in-person classes for elementary students and two days for the higher grades.