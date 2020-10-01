City schools commit to more inclusive curricula after gender identity lesson briefly removed

Teachers and other community members also asked for the reinstatement of the lessons in an open letter signed by nearly 200 people.

Bekah Saxon with the Virginia Education Association read a letter she sent to the School Board during the meeting’s second public comment section.

“We cannot teach honestly about racism if we do not also acknowledge the ways in which all aspects of our identities work together to form our perspectives and experiences,” Saxon said. “We must also acknowledge how systems of oppression and power affect all portions of ourselves and our community. For this to happen, educators must have the authority and autonomy to select supplemental materials that recognize, affirm, and celebrate every single member of their classroom communities.”

Saxon added that in conversations with other teachers, she found that a group of teachers had a book request denied because it mentioned that LGBTQ identities as part of person identity.

McKeever said the community is widely supportive of ensuring that all voices are included in the curriculum and in lessons.

She added during Thursday’s meeting that she was sorry for those who were hurt by the removal of the lesson.