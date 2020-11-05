City schools aiming for January in-person start

The division said it’s working with community partners to make sure families are aware about the form as well as reaching out directly to families. Information about the plan and form will also be included in meals that the division is delivering to students daily.

That information is available in English and six different languages, Atkins said.

Division staff members will use the results of the intent form to plan for in-person classes and craft school bus routes. Capacity on school buses is limited to about 600 students across the division.

Board members will hear about the results at their next meeting.

“I need parents and advocates of parents to understand how important the intent form is,” board chairwoman Jennifer McKeever said. “I’m afraid we are going to miss families.”

Board member LaShundra Bryson Morsberger asked about staffing for specialized classes in which there’s maybe only one teacher.

“I’m not going to be able to give you a specific response to that question,” Atkins said. “Those are the details that we will work out. That’s our next step.”