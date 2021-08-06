City school division continues work to alleviate bus driver shortage

“So that it’s very clear to a family what their status is,” she said, whether that’s on the bus, on the waitlist or listed as not needing transportation.

For students walking or biking to school, the city has made maps for each school. Additionally, the division is hiring two more crossing guards for a total of seven to help students get to school safely.

To help get more students to school, six CAT drivers have offered to help, and another five have said they might be willing to assist, according to the presentation. Two drivers who need to complete the road test for the S endorsement also have expressed interest.

Powell didn’t know yet what those drivers would mean in terms of routes but was hopeful more routes would come online by Sept. 14.

“This is the first time I’ve seen these numbers about the CAT drivers that are going to be available,” she said. I would hope that very quickly we could get everyone else on a bus because I think these CAT numbers are very promising.”

In previous years, the city has used as many as 10 CAT drivers to help get students to school, but as of July 30, the school division wasn’t sure how many drivers would be helping with school transportation.