City School Board talks reopening plans

Students will be in A and B groups, attending school on alternating days. For scheduling purposes, committee members want the division to keep students from one family in the same group. The all-virtual option is still available to families.

Placing a priority on clarity and equity, committee members wanted to see a range of protocols and procedures and time for teachers to transition to face-to-face learning before schools reopen.

For example, the subcommittee provided a list of 13 topics that the division should consider creating protocols for, such as attendance policies and guidelines for behaviors outside of school to keep schools open.

The division is currently developing such protocols for schools to follow, and committee members wanted those available to families before they decide on a model. Supplies needed to implement the recommended mitigation strategies have been acquired.

“Communication from the division needs to be clear to all parties,” said John Wells, a parent on the committee. “Staff, teachers and families need to understand what they are agreeing to ahead of time.”

Committee members also emphasized the need to give teachers time to plan for the switch.