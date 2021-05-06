City School Board signs off on new safety model

The Charlottesville School Board unanimously approved the recommended school safety and security model that hinges on placing unarmed adults in school buildings to replace school resource officers.
In the presentation and discussion leading up to Thursday’s vote, board members asked about hiring the new care and safety assistants, training employees and when police officers would be called to schools. Board members requested regular updates on the implementation of the new model.
“You’ve given us a skeleton to approve, and there’s a lot that remains unknown,” board member Jennifer McKeever said.
Last week, the division’s school safety committee formally recommended the model to Superintendent Rosa Atkins. Nearly a year ago, the division ended its agreement with the Charlottesville Police Department that put officers in school buildings amid nationwide protests about police brutality.
The new model replaces school resource officers with care and safety assistants, adults who would have relationships with students, uphold the school’s code of conduct and work to address conflicts, mental health concerns and other issues, according to the committee’s presentation. Ideal candidates will have at least a high school diploma, six months of experience working with adolescents and have relationships in the Charlottesville community, among other qualifications.
The plan also includes a focus on division-wide training on restorative justice, adult social-emotional learning and other topics for all school staff. In community surveys, a majority said they were either satisfied or very satisfied with the new model.
The education and experience qualifications for candidates concerned McKeever.
“I’m concerned that the professionalism will not be there in order to differentiate the CSA from the student,” McKeever said. “… I would want at least an associate’s degree and at least some professional training or experience.”
Kim Powell, the division’s assistant superintendent for finance and operations, said the committee members who drafted the job description wanted to cast a wide net, given that the division hasn’t tried to hire for such a position before.
The CSAs will be hired by and report directly to school principals.
“This is part of their building family,” Powell said. “... Fit is everything. I think everyone’s eyes are wide open about what we are looking for in the type of person who is going to be in these critical roles. We know that all eyes are going to be on this new model. It’s exciting, but the stakes are very high for us to make this selection.”
Additionally, Powell said there isn’t a program or certification that exists yet that would help the division vet candidates. That’s because the model is new and other school systems are also in the early stages of developing new approaches to safety and security.
Board member James Bryant said he didn’t want to comment on the proposal until he could see it in action.
“I have to see it,” he said. “I trust the judgment of principals who will be hiring these folks to work in their buildings. I do know that when I taught, safety was a concern. When I went into the building, I wanted to feel safe, so did a lot of other people, the students and the teachers.”
Board member LaShundra Bryson-Morsberger said the goal of the job description was to give principals latitude to find the right person.
“If you find the right person, you can get them the training that they need and you can bring them up to where you want them to be,” she said. “It’s new. We can tweak it. … We’re starting somewhere.”
With Thursday’s vote, the division can start hiring the care and safety assistants. There will be a total of eight, four of whom will be at Charlottesville High School. Buford Middle School will have three, and the other will be at the Lugo-McGinness Academy. Some assistants will come from existing positions, leaving five who will need to be hired before the 2021-22 school year.
As part of this new model and other efforts to support students, the division is planning to hire for 6.5 social-emotional support counselor positions. An additional five clinical social workers were hired this school year after the division received an anonymous donation.
“As a parent and a community wellness partner at the Foothills Child Advocacy Center, I want to thank the board for its strong investment in positions like social workers, psychologists and counselors,” said Ashley Cinalli Mathews, who served on the committee. “This model relies on that type of investment.”
The division still has several more items to check off to implement the model, such as reaching a new agreement with the Charlottesville Police Department to outline their relationship moving forward.
Powell said police are mostly frequently called to the schools in cases of fights, weapons or drugs. Details of how those calls would work will be determined during the drafting of the agreement, which ultimately will require School Board approval.
Powell said the schools do have panic buttons, but staffs need to work internally to figure out when to press that button and call for help.
“That’s not something you’re going to do lightly,” she said.
Board Chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres said she didn’t want police officers to enter school buildings when medical assistance is requested.
For next school year, the division is planning to create a reporting tool to keep track of calls for outside emergency assistance, among other measures to gauge the effectiveness of the model.