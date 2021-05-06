City School Board signs off on new safety model

Board member James Bryant said he didn’t want to comment on the proposal until he could see it in action.

“I have to see it,” he said. “I trust the judgment of principals who will be hiring these folks to work in their buildings. I do know that when I taught, safety was a concern. When I went into the building, I wanted to feel safe, so did a lot of other people, the students and the teachers.”

Board member LaShundra Bryson-Morsberger said the goal of the job description was to give principals latitude to find the right person.

“If you find the right person, you can get them the training that they need and you can bring them up to where you want them to be,” she said. “It’s new. We can tweak it. … We’re starting somewhere.”

With Thursday’s vote, the division can start hiring the care and safety assistants. There will be a total of eight, four of whom will be at Charlottesville High School. Buford Middle School will have three, and the other will be at the Lugo-McGinness Academy. Some assistants will come from existing positions, leaving five who will need to be hired before the 2021-22 school year.