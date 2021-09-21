City School Board ponders budget trade-offs

City staff have said that an another five-cent real estate tax rate increase would bring in about $4.5 millon, which would help bridge that gap. Larson-Torres and Powell said they had questions about that proposed increase, which was briefly mentioned at last week’s joint session with the School Board and City Council.

Board members Tuesday night didn’t provide specific direction regarding how additional funds should be spent but will discuss the topic over the course of several meetings this budget cycle.

However, some board members said the division should look to limit new expenses given the magnitude of the request related to reconfiguration that will be presented to City Council next month.

“Our main priority is reconfiguration and in order to make that happen, City Council wants to see us have more restraint in our budget asks,” board member Jennifer McKeever said.

McKeever added that this approach could mean that new schools Superintendent Royal A. Gurley, Jr. could have to wait to implement his vision, as far as the budget is concerned.

The fiscal year 2023 budget will be the first for Gurley, who starts Oct. 4.