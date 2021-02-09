City School Board mulls staff raise level

Charlottesville schools employees likely will receive a raise next fiscal year, but the School Board on Tuesday pondered how big the bump should be.

Schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins’ funding request includes an average 2% raise for all employees, but staff at a budget work session presented the board with different salary scenarios and costs for raises ranging from an average 2.5% to an average 3.5% increase. Employees did not receive a raise of any sort this fiscal year after new spending was largely frozen during the pandemic.

No decision was made Tuesday. Atkins and her team will go back to the drawing board and assess the different options. The School Board will meet next Thursday to vote on the funding request, which will then be presented to City Council on March 1.

At question Tuesday was the best way to give employees more money. A step increase would move employees up a rung or two in the pay scale and an across the board raise would affect the overall pay scale for future employees. The four options presented two step increases and a range of raises.

Board member Jennifer McKeever advocated for at least moving employees up two steps on the pay scale, the cheapest of the four options presented Tuesday, which still would be $244,660 more expensive than Atkins’ proposal.