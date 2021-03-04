City School Board hears more on plan for more inclusive gifted program

The division will continue to identify students as gifted in either English or math, or both.

As required by the state, the committee tasked to identify students also will consider national, state and division assessment data, a record of previous achievement, and the student’s actual work. Parents can opt out of the identification process.

That process will be much more intense for teachers, Catlin said.

“And I think when we come back to you at the end of this school year with the information on identification, we'll have a clearer picture of how broad and how inclusive this is,” she told board members.

The state and Charlottesville use a tiered system of supports to provide students with the level of academic and social-emotional assistance they need. Students in the first tier receive core supports that are universal across the division and receive the academic support that they need in the general education classroom. As they move up in the tiers, they receive more individualized support.