City school board approves reconfiguration plan

The project approach approved Thursday would complete reconfiguration by August 2026 with construction starting in 2023.

Phase two would involve the construction of a $22.4 million standalone early childhood center on the Walker campus near Rose Hill Drive. That phase would start as soon as funding is available, per the resolution.

Knox said that the VMDO team heard strong support and little opposition for the project during outreach over the summer and this school year, though some were surprised that it was actually going to happen.

“There's been really unified support for the project from everyone we've talked to regardless of background and race,” he said. “... That's been very refreshing.”

“I think our community is realizing that this is the right thing to do, and that we very much need this for our kids,” board member Sherry Kraft said. “We don't want to short change this process. We want to really do it right at this point. I’m very excited to move forward.”

If the project is funded solely with real estate taxes, that would require a five-cent increase to the tax rate, which is currently 95 cents per $100 of assessed value. The resolution states the School Board understands that possibility.